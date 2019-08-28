China's Hainan and Mongolia establish direst flights

SANYA, August 28. /TASS./ Direct air traffic has been established between the Chinese resort city of Sanya, Hainan, and Mongolia. The first flight from Mongolia's capital, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper, landed at Sanya Fenghuang International Airport on August 25.

The flights will be operated aboard Boeing 737-800s by Mongolian Airlines once a week.

Every Sunday, a plane will fly from Sanya to Ulan-Bator at 00:40 local time (19:40 Moscow time), landing at 05:50 (00:50 Moscow time). The return flight to Sanya, according to the approved schedule, is planned for 18:30 (13:30 Moscow time) on the same day. Mongolia and Hainan have no time difference.

Hainan Province is recently becoming closer to the rest of the world. Every year, dozens of new international flights are being established; the move is aimed at attracting not only tourists, but also highly qualified personnel, taking into account the creation of a pilot free trade zone on the island and the authorities' plans to turn Hainan into a large tourist and innovation center with an advanced economy, science and industry. In 2018, more than 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited the island, and for the first half of 2019, tourist flow in Hainan amounted to 38.6 million people, which is 6% higher than the figure for the same period last year.

According to the plan of the authorities, by 2050Hainan should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, university campuses, modern scientific labs and the headquarters of world corporations.