Russian government approves draft law on production of associated mineral resources

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian Cabinet approved the draft law on amendments to the federal law on subsurface regarding improvement of production of associated mineral resources not categorized as hydrocarbon feedstock from underground water, associated water and water used for internal operating and process needs. The relevant resolution was published on the website of the Russian government.

"To approve the draft federal law on amendments to the Russian Federation law on subsurface in terms of improvement of production of associated mineral resources not categorized as hydrocarbon feedstock from underground water, associated water and water used for internal operating and process needs, during exploration and production of raw hydrocarbons and introduce it to the State Duma in due course," the document says.

The bill provides an opportunity for subsoil users involved in exploration and production of raw hydrocarbons within limits of their mining allotments to produce mineral resources not related to such feedstock from underground and associated water, whose production is related to development of hydrocarbon fields.

It is noted that approval of the draft law will make possible to improve efficiency of subsoil users’ performance of obligation of exploration completeness, rational integrated use and subsoil protection.