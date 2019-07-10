Russia calls on India to waive visas for tourist groups

NEW DELHI, July 10. /TASS/. Russia has called on India to waive visas for tourist groups, head of the Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturizm) Zarina Doguzova told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Second Russian-Indian Strategic Economic Dialogue taking place in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

"There is an initiative that we are going to put forward on this occasion, which concerns an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and India waiving visas for tourist groups," she said. "E-visas are an option mostly used by individual travelers, young people in particular. At the same time, visa free travel for groups has bright prospects: it may interest older tourists who usually use the services of tour operators. There are a lot of such people out there," Doguzova added.

She pointed out that waiving visas was crucial for stepping up tourism ties between the two countries.

"As you know, on January 1, 2021, the e-visa system will be introduced in all of our country based on the president’s instruction. In this connection, we have the remainder of this year and next year to promote this option and Russia’s tourism potential," the Rosturizm chief emphasized.