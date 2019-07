MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian government extended the term of the zero rate for the wheat export duty until July 1, 2021. The Cabinet decree of June 29 was posted on the official website of the government.

The wheat export duty was set as zero in 2016 and was valid until July 1, 2018, with subsequent extension until July 1, 2019, the Cabinet’s press service said.

"The decision taken will facilitate exports of agro-industrial sector products," the press service reports.