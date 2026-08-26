LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Western countries intend to flood Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and communications equipment to intensify strikes against Russia, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said on the Soloviev Live channel.

"Today, they (the West -- TASS) believe it is important to saturate Ukraine with unmanned systems, provide GPS-based geolocation capabilities and satellite communications, including Starlink, which is a civilian constellation but is being used for military purposes to deploy drones over Russian territory. They will expand these capabilities and use them to target as much civilian infrastructure as possible," Kiselev said.

He described Ukrainian strikes on residential buildings, civilian transport and infrastructure as a tragedy, adding that a tougher approach toward Kiev was necessary.

Kiselev also said that the United States was interested in Russia’s defeat. "They (the United States -- TASS) are interested in Russia’s defeat not only militarily but also on the civilian front, so that our political course changes. This is something we fundamentally must not allow, either on the battlefield or here at home. This is precisely what they are working toward. The number of drones and missiles the West is supplying to Ukraine indicates that the escalation will only intensify," he said.