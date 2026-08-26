Baltic Fleet ships practice repelling air strikes in naval exercise near Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 26. /TASS/. Crews of the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet ships practiced repelling air strikes during an exercise conducted near Kaliningrad, the fleet’s press service reported.

The enemy air raid was simulated by Su-30 multi-role fighters, Mi-24 helicopters, and drones, it said.

"All ship crews based at the Baltiysk naval base practiced repelling an air strike. According to the exercise scenario, radio and visual surveillance systems detected a simulated enemy air force approaching the base. The simulated enemy air raid was carried out by Su-30 multi-role fighters, Mi-24 helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles from the fleet’s unmanned systems units," the press service said.

The sailors alerted the air defense systems, detected and classified the targets, and then destroyed them using ship-based anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems.