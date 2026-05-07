MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost 74 heavy combat quadcopters over the past 24 hours as a result of combat actions by Russia’s Battlegroup West, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down 44 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 74 heavy combat quadcopters, a US-made HIMARS high mobility artillery rocket system missile, and seven enemy loitering munitions," Bigma said.

Furthermore, according to him, 44 unmanned aircraft control centers, two Starlink satellite communications stations, 16 ground robotic systems, and five electronic warfare stations were located and destroyed.