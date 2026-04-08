Russia’s High Precision Systems develops modification of Depesha tracked platform

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has equipped the Depesha-3 ground-based robotic platform with a special target system for combat training, the company reported on Max social media channel.

"High Precision Systems Holding Company, a member of the Rostec State Corporation, has equipped the Depesha-3 ground-based robotic system with a special target system. The equipment was developed for the combat training of military personnel to create a target layout. The system can also be used for shooting competitions," the statement reads.

High Precision Systems noted that the target system based on the tracked Depesha platform increases training efficiency and allows for practice firing at moving targets, which helps improve marksmanship skills. The Depesha vehicles are distinguished by their versatility. The vehicles can be adapted for various missions by installing modules. The equipment is capable of transporting cargo, including provisions, fuel, and equipment, as well as evacuating wounded personnel," the company added.

It was previously reported that the Depesha robotic platform has improved cross-country capability thanks to a reinforced frame and increased ground clearance.