Uralvagonzavod delivers batch of UBIM engineering vehicles to Russian troops

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Uralvagonzavod Group, part of the state tech corporation Rostec, has delivered a batch of multipurpose armored engineering vehicles (UBIM) to the military, the Izvestia daily reported, citing the press service of the machine-building enterprise.

"Streamlined production processes and regular deliveries of combat vehicles to the troops have allowed us to expand our product line with engineering and special-purpose equipment, in particular the UBIM vehicle, which the customer has accepted into service, Uralvagonzavod stated.

Uralvagonzavod representatives specified that the UBIM is designed to significantly improve the efficiency of engineering units, including operations on the front lines. This vehicle will play a key role in penetrating enemy defenses and supporting offensive operations.

In June 2025, the group’s press service also reported that what makes the UBIM unique is its three-in-one capability, serving as: an armored repair and recovery vehicle, an obstacle-clearing vehicle, and a mine-clearing vehicle. Its high level of protection and mobility make it a versatile tool for accompanying troops in conflicts of any intensity.