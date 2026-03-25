Russian Armed Forces already using AI in combat — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia’s new-generation drones are using elements of artificial intelligence (AI) to perform combat missions, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Defense Committee at the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament), told TASS in an interview.

"Our drones, the 4+ generation Geran unmanned aerial vehicles, fifth-generation drones, are already operating in groups using AI elements. They can regroup in flight, determine conditions for attacking a target, and form the appropriate battle array. They do this independently, using AI elements," the lawmaker said.

He noted that military science has always been one of the leading fields in terms of developing new technologies, and artificial intelligence is no exception. At the same time, Kartapolov emphasized that control over the use of AI and the scale of its use in combat "must be very carefully calculated, deeply considered, and clearly formulated." "The cost of error there is much higher," the parliamentarian said.