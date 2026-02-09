Tank protection shows effectiveness in suppressing attacking UAVs — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The improved protection of Russian tanks shows high efficiency in suppressing attacking drones, Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation weapons cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers, told TASS in an interview.

"The protection of our machines has been significantly improved - both passive, through the installation of additional dynamic protection units and various types of screens, and active, through the installation of electronic warfare and KAZ systems, which show high efficiency in suppressing attacking drones," Ozdoev said.

Earlier, Ozdoev told TASS that the presence of new and modernized military equipment - the T-90M Proryv, T-72B3M and T-80BVM - in the special military operation zone is growing, so Russia will not run out of tanks, despite the enemy's statements.

Tanks of the T-72 and T-90 families form the basis of the country's armored forces. The T-90M Proryv is an upgraded version of the T-90 tank platform, various modifications of which have been produced since 1992. The T-90M Proryv received a new turret and a more powerful engine. Proryv is equipped with a new multi-channel sight, which ensures the use of weapons at any time of the day. In addition, the ability to exchange data with other vehicles in real time has become one of the main features of the upgraded tank.