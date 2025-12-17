Strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky joined Russian Navy this year

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. This year the Russian seaborne nuclear forces received the Project Borey-A strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky, armed with Bulava ballistic missiles and the construction of two more submarines under the same project continues, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said on Wednesday.

"In order to increase combat capabilities the Russian seaborne nuclear forces received this year the Project Borey-A strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky, armed with Bulava missiles. The construction of two more submarines under this project continues," Belousov said at a Defense Ministry year-end board meeting.

The Project 955A (Borey-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs. Each submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warheads.