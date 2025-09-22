Conscripts will serve only in Russia — General Staff

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Conscripts will serve exclusively within Russia, according to Vice Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff. Speaking at a briefing on the spring draft results and the specifics of personnel deployment for the fall of 2025, Tsimlyansky emphasized that all conscripts will be assigned to permanent deployment locations within the country.

He clarified that at least one-third of the conscripts will be allocated to training units and military bases, where they will learn to operate modern military equipment and obtain military registration specialties. The formation of research and development units aimed at tackling applied scientific challenges will also persist.

Tsimlyansky highlighted the importance of staffing units involved in cutting-edge research and production, as well as sports companies that foster the training of promising athletes, underscoring their role in advancing technological innovation and sporting excellence.

Additionally, he noted that information regarding candidate requirements for these units, along with details on conscription and military service, can be found on the official website of the Defense Ministry for the benefit of conscripts and their families.