Military of Russia, Laos to work on cooperation during Laros-2025 drills

VIENTIANE, September 19. /TASS/. The Laros-2025 exercises, where Russian and Laotian military personnel will practice actions in unified combat formations, have started, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"As part of the exercises, the military personnel of the Lao People's Army will work out all stages of practical actions in unified combat formations with units of the Eastern Military District. The exercises are held under the motto Shoulder to Shoulder in the Fight for Peace and Security, symbolizing the strengthening of military cooperation between the two countries. The joint Russian-Lao military exercises Laros-2025 will last until September 25 this year," the statement said.

The opening ceremony of the exercises was timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Laos and the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

After the ceremony, the Lao side was presented with a static display of modern weapons and military equipment of the Russian army.

"During the static display, sniper rifles, including the latest models, promising robotic complexes, ground-based drones equipped with machine guns, as well as lightly armored high-terrain vehicles were presented," the Russian ministry added.