Unmanned platform Zefir-M capable of hovering 24 hours nonb-stop developed in Russia

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian engineers, with the support of the People’s Front’s Kulibin Club of do-it-yourself enthusiasts, have developed the innovative unmanned aerial vehicle Zefir-M. Designed to hover continuously for 24 hours, the Zefir-M functions as a mobile communications repeater, significantly extending the operational range of attack drones and electronic warfare systems.

The Zefir-M is a versatile multi-purpose platform capable of carrying payloads ranging from 10 to 30 kilograms. As a hovering drone that can sustain flight for up to a day, it can be equipped with repeaters, lighting systems, and electronic warfare equipment, enhancing battlefield communication and electronic countermeasures, as stated by a representative of the manufacturing company.

The People’s Front clarified that the Zefir-M system comprises the drone itself and a ground station responsible for control. This ground station supplies power and maintains communication via radio and fiber optic links, ensuring robust and reliable operation.

"Our drone employs an intelligent voltage control system, allowing it to operate reliably even under challenging conditions. We utilize a platform with a payload capacity of 4 to 10 kilograms, but systems with capacities up to 30 kilograms are also available. The drone can hover for up to 24 hours before requiring a technical pause. Mission duration can be extended depending on engine resources and other factors," the spokesperson explained.

In addition to the UAV, developers introduced the Atlas-M tracked robotic complex - a versatile trolley capable of transporting loads from 100 to 200 kilograms or towing up to 500 kilograms. Featuring a tracked chassis with shock absorbers, the platform offers enhanced stability and maneuverability. The shock absorption system, which manages the weight of the vehicle's upper components such as the body, engine, and frame, is a sophisticated solution that allows for entry and exit angles of up to 45 degrees, providing greater operational flexibility.

The Atlas-M can perform autonomous logistical tasks and serve as a ground station for the Zefir-M drone. When used in tandem, these systems can relay communications over distances of up to 50 kilometers, vastly expanding the operational reach of UAV operators. The Zefir-M’s applications are also expected to extend to rescue missions and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The Kulibin Club specializes in selecting, testing, and supporting the mass production of innovative domestic developments. Thanks to this initiative, thousands of advanced electronic warfare systems - including counter-UAV solutions like quadcopters, autonomous robot carts, and other cutting-edge technologies - have been supplied to frontline units.