New analogue of Baba Yaga hexacopter named after Alexander Nevsky

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian specialists have created a hexacopter, similar in characteristics to the Ukrainian Baba Yaga, and named it Alexander Nevsky. The product was demonstrated by Resource LLC at the IV All-Russian meeting of drone operators and manufacturers Dronnitsa.

"We have our Baba Yaga, which carries 100 kg of payload. These are 5 TM-62 anti-tank mines or 15 82 mm mortar mines. With a load of 50 kg, it can run 20-25 km. The drone is called Alexander Nevsky," a company representative told TASS.

The company has also developed mini hexacopter Lion 18 with a screw span of 18 inches. It can carry either one TM-62 mine, or one 120 mm mortar mine or five 82 mm mortar mines.

For all these options, special reset systems have been developed for the drone, which are printed on a 3D printer. There is also a separate drop system for the delivery of ammunition, food and other necessary items, when the drone is used as a cargo rather than a bomber.