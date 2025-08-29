Duty return rate of military personnel after injury is 97% — Russian defense minister

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The rate of military personnel returning to duty after injury remains impressively high, standing at 97%. This was highlighted in a summary of Defense Minister Andrey Belousov’s remarks during the ministry’s board meeting.

"Despite ongoing active military operations, we have sustained a strong recovery rate among injured personnel," Belousov stated.

He credited this success to the implementation of advanced medical technologies at the military level and improved access to high-tech medical care close to the frontlines. Belousov noted that collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Federal Bio-Medical Agency enables the use of dry plasma and the treatment of military personnel suffering from wound infections resistant to antibiotics.