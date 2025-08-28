Russian tech firm features drone detector with automatic EW system at Kazan UAV show

KAZAN, August 28. /TASS/. The Kilowatt Research and Production Association demonstrated a Signal-M station capable of detecting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and automatically activating an electronic warfare system at the Drone Expo 2025 exhibition in Kazan in the Volga area, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"One of our innovations is the Signal-M station, which is a drone detector. It detects drones at a distance of up to 1 km and automatically activates an electronic warfare system. After a drone is neutralized, the electronic warfare station is deactivated while the Signal-M continues scanning the airspace," Kilowatt Research and Production Association Executive Director Zhanna Khairedinova told TASS.

This new system has been developed at the request of Russian combatants. This function is convenient and acquires special significance lately for the protection of the premises of industrial enterprises and agribusiness as UAVs pose a threat not only on the battlefield but also behind the frontlines, she emphasized.