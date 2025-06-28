LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has sent elite units to fight in Yunakovka in the Sumy region, but Kyiv is still suffering heavy casualties, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

He told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week, with around 50% of the settlement being under its control now.

"In this direction, near Yunakovka, a large number of Ukrainian units are working, which are considered the so-called elite. And here the Ukrainian militants are suffering heavy casualties among qualified military personnel," he said.