Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is starting volume production of a new missile system called Oreshnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military graduates.

"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik, which has proved itself very well in combat conditions, is being started," he said.

On November 21, 2024, Putin announced that in response to strikes on Russia with Western long-range weapons, Moscow for the first time launched its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, with a non-nuclear warhead at a Ukrainian defense industry plant called Yuzhmash.