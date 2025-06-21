MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian troops have taken control of the Zaporozhye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The units of the East battlegroup continued their advance deep into enemy defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Zaporozhye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, Ukrainian armed forces sustained losses exceeding 1,350 servicemen over the past 24 hours in the zone of the special military operation.

The ministry provided further breakdowns by operational direction: up to 160 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, over 220 in the West battlegroup’s zone, more than 180 in the South battlegroup’s zone, up to 515 in the Center battlegroup’s zone, over 200 in the East battlegroup’s zone, and up to 75 in the Dnepr battlegroup’s zone.

In the early hours of June 21, Russian forces carried out a coordinated strike using high-precision weapons and attack drones against the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, the ministry said.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a coordinated strike using high-precision weapons deployed from air-, land-, and sea-based platforms, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, targeting the infrastructure of a military airfield and a fuel and energy facility supplying fuel to Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Donbass. The objective of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were successfully hit," the ministry stated.