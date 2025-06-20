Ukraine, Russia exchange POWs as agreed in Istanbul — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have carried out another prisoner swap as part of the deal reached at their Istanbul talks earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 20 of this year, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, a group of Russian military personnel was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, a group of prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was transferred," it said.

Right now, Russian military personnel are in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance. All Russian military personnel will be transported to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Defense Ministry.