Plane bringing Russian POWs from Ukraine lands in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. An Il-76MD plane carrying Russian POWs has landed in the Moscow Region, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said, in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul, a group of Russian servicemen had been brought back from Ukrainian captivity on June 12. As part of the latest exchange, a group of Ukrainian soldiers has been handed over to Kiev.

All these Russian soldiers will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the ministry’s medical organizations.