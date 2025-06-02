{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev loses 4,600 soldiers in battles near Lugansk People's Republic in week — Marochko

The Russian forces, he said, have increased their pace of advance along the entire line of contact

LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army lost 4,600 soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the battles on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic over the past week. Russian fighters also destroyed seven tanks and over 230 different enemy combat vehicles, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"From May 24 to May 30, 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to destroy Ukrainian formations and improved their tactical position along the front line," he told TASS.

"The losses of the armed formations of Ukraine in the areas of responsibility of the North, South and West groups on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic during the reporting period amounted to about 4,600 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, 170 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest damage in manpower was inflicted on the enemy in the area of responsibility of the South Group of Forces."

The military expert added that during the week, Russian fighters also destroyed seven tanks, 54 field artillery guns, 25 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 49 ammunition depots, fuel and materiel, as well as more than 230 different enemy combat vehicles.

Marochko noted that, in general, the situation at the front near the Lugansk People's Republic has not changed and remains stably tense. At the same time, in a number of sections, Ukraine shows "signs of subsidence of the defensive line are noted."

The Russian forces, he said, have increased their pace of advance along the entire line of contact.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about the train derailment in Bryansk Region
TASS has assembled the main facts about the incident
Read more
Kiev agrees on phased lifting of anti-Russian sanctions — media
The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected to be held in Istanbul on June 2
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "the Northern Fleet has always been and remains the pride of Russia, the country’s shield in the Arctic, and a security guarantee in Russia’s Polar regions"
Read more
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Read more
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared first runner-up
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio discuss situation around Ukrainian crisis
US Secretary of State "extended his sincere condolences over the death of civilians as a result of undermining railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1", the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election with 99.8% of ballots processed — TV
According to data published by TVP Info, Nawrocki has gained 50.9% of the vote, the candidate from the ruling Civil Coalition Rafal Trzaskowski 49.1%
Read more
Russian forces liberate Alekseyevka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — top brass
Also, Russian forces downed seven JDAM glide bombs and 100 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Zelensky changes composition of Ukraine’s delegation to Istanbul talks
The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov
Read more
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Belarus, Russia working on joint drone venture — analyst
"Setting up the production of dual-purpose unmanned aerial aircraft on Belarusian soil would certainly contribute to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Union State," Igor Korol said
Read more
Russian troops liberate 13 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Frenchmen fighting for Russia in special op, defending traditional values — commander
According to Sergei Munier, most Western mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces are far-right organization representatives, former skinheads, and football fans
Read more
A bridge collapsed in Bryansk Region, there are casualties — governor
Alexander Bogomaz noted that all emergency services and government officials are working at the scene
Read more
Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
No one hurt in drone attack on Murmansk Region — authorities
According to Andrey Chibis, it was a massive attack
Read more
Russian troops eliminate New Zealander fighting for Ukraine
According to the report, Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth New Zealander to die while fighting for the Ukrainian side
Read more
Trump rejects attempt to call Putin obstacle to peace in Ukraine
US president was asked whether he sees Putin as "the good guy or the bad guy
Read more
Russia’s position on Ukraine to be presented in detail on Monday — chief negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky also said that he has seen reports about Ukraine’s terms that may be included into its memorandum
Read more
Hamas sends response to US envoy’s Gaza proposal to mediators
The movement said it is ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails
Read more
US unlikely to benefit much from minerals deal with Ukraine, analyst says
Mobody knows for sure "what's really there, what's economical to produce, how many years it would take, how the smelting of the metals and other processing would be done," Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said
Read more
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 32 people in 24 hours — Health Ministry
The total number of casualties since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023 has exceeded 54,418 with 124,190 injured
Read more
Russian delegation to Istanbul talks to bring draft memorandum, other proposals — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation is to be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Hamas loses control over security in Gaza amid turmoil, hunger — TV
According to the Al Arabiya television channel's sources, criminal groups seize trucks with humanitarian aid, loot houses and intimidate Gazans
Read more
Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert
"We have captured almost all strategically important facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Three people killed, 28 injured as a result of bridge collapse in Bryansk region
As the Emergencies Ministry noted, rescuers are currently continuing to examine the damaged carriages and locomotive of the train
Read more
Russia, Ukraine differ on ceasefire demands, mediation crucial — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan stressed that these differences need to be bridged
Read more
Britain says to build 12 submarines to deter Russia
It said that the fleet will be expanded with SSN-AUKUS type submarines with a nuclear power plant and conventional weapons
Read more
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Read more
Kiev forces lost 10 UAV control points in Battlegroup East zone of responsibility
The head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, recalled that the group's units liberated the settlement of Novopol in the DPR
Read more
Russian envoy sees Ukraine destabilizing situation ahead of talks
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian side is making every effort to derail peace talks and "prevent a search for a diplomatic way out of the conflict"
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Candidate Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election — exit poll
According to sociologists' calculations, updated with information received from 50% of regional election commissions, Nawrocki is gaining 50.7% of the vote
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Read more
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski wining presidential election in Poland — exit poll
Official results of the voting are expected to be made public on June 2
Read more
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Read more
Death toll from Israeli attack on aid delivery point in southern Gaza climbs to 30
Earlier reports said at least 15 people were killed in the incident
Read more
Six people injured in attack on demonstrators in Colorado — FBI
The subject has been identified as 45 years old Mohammed Sabri Solomon
Read more
Russian army forces Ukraine to retreat from Kharkov Region’s Kondrashovka — Belousov
The top defense official congratulated the command and personnel of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment on liberating the settlement from the enemy
Read more
Investigators inspecting site of collapse of a road bridge in Bryansk region
According to the department, on May 31 at 10:50 p.m. they received the information that a road bridge structure collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region
Read more
Russian nuclear trifecta modernization level highest in history, defense minister says
Sergey Shoigu reported that the newest nuclear weapons are being commissioned simultaneously with the modernization of infrastructure
Read more
Ban on energy supplies from Russia to harm EU’s competitiveness — Slovak PM
Robert Fico once again reiterated that the Slovak government will continue defending the country’s interests in what concerns supplies of energy sources from Russia within the community
Read more
Railway bridge collapses in Kursk region causing freight train derailment
One of the train’s drivers had his legs injured in the incident, the acting governor of the bordering Russian region, Alexander Khinshtein, said
Read more
Russian forces liberate Sumy Region’s Vodolagi, DPR’s Novopol — top brass
The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Read more
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
Read more
US provides Ukraine with no intelligence to prepare drone attack on Russia — CBS
"Ukraine gathered its own information," correspondent said
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb
When activated by conventional explosives, the magnesium hydride underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited into a sustained inferno, the researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance
Read more
Iran warns countries against using IAEA report for political purposes
"The Supreme Leader’s fatwa leaves no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defense doctrine", the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Round Two: Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul again
During the first meeting the countries agreed to present to each other a vision of a possible future ceasefire
Read more
Russian agency says Ukraine plotted terrorist attack in Moscow, but it was foiled
"A criminal case has been opened against a suspect on charges of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Read more
Kiev loses 4,600 soldiers in battles near Lugansk People's Republic in week — Marochko
The Russian forces, he said, have increased their pace of advance along the entire line of contact
Read more
North Korea calls report on cooperation between Moscow, Pyongyang violation of sovereignty
The head of the foreign policy department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the report was fabricated, while the group has no legitimate grounds for existence
Read more
Soyuz MS-28 to be launched from Baikonur at end of November — city head
Traditionally, manned launches are of the greatest interest", Konstantin Busygin said
Read more
Kiev Mayor Klitschko says Ukrainian government ‘stinks of authoritarianism’
According to Vitaly Klitschko, many Ukrainian mayors are intimidated by "raids, interrogations and threats of fabricated criminal cases"
Read more
Russia to allocate over $98 bln for naval development in next 10 years — Putin
The Russian president also noted that before the meeting he had a separate conversation on the issue with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Read more
Governor says 1,290 Kursk Region residents previously unaccounted found
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the number of people whose whereabouts are unknown today is 576
Read more
Opposition candidate Nawrocki wins second round of Polish presidential election — TV
Rafal Trzaskowski, candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition and Mayor of Warsaw, received 49.1% of the vote
Read more
Ukraine won’t be able to hold Sumy Region against Russian military advance — expert
Yan Gagin added that the situation is tense for the Ukrainian military along the entire line of engagement
Read more
Russian MFA spokeswoman describes two train derailments as tragedy
Moscow Railways said a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack industrial area in LPR’s Krasnodon with Storm Shadow missiles
Several people were wounded
Read more
Eight OPEC+ countries to boost oil production by another 411,000 bpd in June
Since the beginning of 2024, these countries have voluntarily reduced production by a total of 2.2 million bpd
Read more
No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"Such a meeting would require through arrangements," Yury Ushakov explained
Read more
German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions
"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance wrote
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks may be held in Ciragan Palace in Istanbul — TRT
"The sides earlier agreed to continue talks," a Turkish TV presenter announced
Read more
Bryansk Region governor says 47 people hospitalized after train derailment
According to Alexander Bogomaz, an eight-month-old boy injured in the incident will be taken to Moscow
Read more
Three servicemen die in Tu-22 bomber incident at airfield near Kaluga
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Force has been sent to the scene to establish the causes of the incident
Read more
President Putin is right that NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia — Kellogg
he said that after contacts with the Europeans in London, a 22-point document was prepared, which includes a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea, but neither side was completely satisfied with it
Read more
First Swedish AWACS aircraft arrives in Ukraine, test flight completed — UNIAN
Sweden promised to supply Kiev with two Saab 340 AEW&C (ACS-890) aircraft
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine inch toward talks as US court may curb tariff war escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 30th
Read more
Rubio repeats to Lavrov Trump's call for direct Russia-Ukraine talks — State Department
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Lavrov discussed with Rubio by phone the situation around the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Ukraine could be a diversified economy if there were peace, US economist Sachs says
According to him, Ukraine would be what he called a sizeable country in the future
Read more
Israel agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Hamas rejects it — PM’s office
"Hamas's response is totally unacceptable and is a step backward", office said in a statement
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Ukraine as dangerous country 'better kept out' of EU
Ukrainian gangs use advanced technologies and create "broad mafia networks," Viktor Orban stressed
Read more
55 people receiving in-patient treatment after railway incident in Bryansk Region
Moscow Railways said that a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31 after a motor bridge collapse on it
Read more
Israeli Foreign Minister demands Paris, London to influence Hamas for Gaza ceasefire
According to Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli side agrees with US proposals that could lead to a ceasefire in the enclave, while Hamas stubbornly refuses to do so
Read more
Zelensky wants to protect himself by participating in talks — Medvedev
According to the security official, one of the reasons is "to establish, by the mere fact of the meeting, that even the worthless greenfly is entitled to sign papers on military outcomes"
Read more
Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy
"Russia will no longer allow any threats on its borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in its neighborhood," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Ukraine unlikely to be admitted to EU, US analyst says
According to Jeffrey Sachs, "while the idea of Ukraine becoming an EU member has been a rallying cry for Europe for a long time, when it comes to practice, there will be a lot of resistance"
Read more
Ukraine risks losing Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa, other cities — lawmaker
According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl"
Read more
Medvedev predicts collapse of Germany’s economy due to stupid policies
That is what Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said, commenting on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper
Read more
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Read more
Four people injured after car crashes into football fans in Grenoble — AFP
Paris Saint-Germain won the biggest victory in the history of the Champions League finals
Read more
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack
Read more
Russian senator says Kiev-related terrorism behind Bryansk train crash
According to Andrey Klishas, Ukraine lost its statehood long ago and has since turned into a lawless terrorist enclave without borders or a legitimate government
Read more
Around 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert army every month
In all, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, some 107,000 desertion and AWOL cases have been probed into
Read more
Ukrainian ground troops commander decides to resign after strike on training center
Earlier on Sunday, twelve Ukrainian troops died and 60 others more received wounds after a missile attack on a Ukrainian army training center
Read more
Russian delegation in Istanbul in working mood — source
The Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening
Read more
‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Daily Telegraph, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy
Read more
At least 15 killed in Israeli shelling of southern Gaza — TV
According to Al Jazeera, the humanitarian mission in this area was carried out by one of the US-backed organizations
Read more
Russian delegation sets off for Istanbul talks — TASS source
The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire
Read more
Simultaneous drills by Russia, NATO in Baltic Sea carry risks of escalation — newspaper
Johannes Peters, head of the Center for Maritime Strategy and Security at the Institute for Security Policy at Kiel University, believes that Russia "will take advantage of the drills to carry out reconnaissance and spy on the opposing party"
Read more
Irkutsk Region governor reports first drone attack registered in Siberia
According to the governor, the site from where the drones were launched has been identified as a trailer truck, which has now been blocked
Read more
Trump really trying to establish relations with Russia, says Jeffrey Sachs
US leader is surrounded by a whole set of institutions and voices in the Congress that do not want him to make peace, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University said
Read more
Police detain suspect in attack on demonstrators in Colorado
The exact number of victims has not yet been reported
Read more