LUGANSK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army lost 4,600 soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the battles on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic over the past week. Russian fighters also destroyed seven tanks and over 230 different enemy combat vehicles, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"From May 24 to May 30, 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to destroy Ukrainian formations and improved their tactical position along the front line," he told TASS.

"The losses of the armed formations of Ukraine in the areas of responsibility of the North, South and West groups on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic during the reporting period amounted to about 4,600 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, 170 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest damage in manpower was inflicted on the enemy in the area of responsibility of the South Group of Forces."

The military expert added that during the week, Russian fighters also destroyed seven tanks, 54 field artillery guns, 25 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 49 ammunition depots, fuel and materiel, as well as more than 230 different enemy combat vehicles.

Marochko noted that, in general, the situation at the front near the Lugansk People's Republic has not changed and remains stably tense. At the same time, in a number of sections, Ukraine shows "signs of subsidence of the defensive line are noted."

The Russian forces, he said, have increased their pace of advance along the entire line of contact.