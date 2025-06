MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost 10 drone control points in the Battlegroup East zone of responsibility, said the head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev.

He recalled that the group's units liberated the settlement of Novopol in the DPR.

"The enemy lost up to 185 servicemen, two Novator combat armored vehicles, eight cars, an electronic warfare station and 10 unmanned aircraft control points," Gordeyev said.