Russia’s Security Council to hold top security officials’ summit next year — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia's Security Council intends to hold another international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues in 2026, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

"As in previous years, many delegations made valuable proposals on strengthening regional and international security, which could be discussed at the next forum. We fully share the assessments expressed and support this approach. In this regard, we are planning to continue the practice of holding annual meetings under the auspices of the Russian Security Council," he said, speaking at the international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

Many participants especially noted the "relevance and timeliness" of the conference, emphasized the importance of the issues discussed and expressed "interest in further participating in such multilateral events," Shoigu said.

"Countries that are willing to pursue an independent foreign policy share a common goal of creating a polycentric world based on internationally recognized norms and principles, sovereign equality of states, and equal and indivisible security. It is also noteworthy that most of the high-ranking representatives who are present in this hall pointed out that disrupting the system of international stability that has been built up over many years and undermining traditional spiritual and moral values and guidelines are inadmissible," Shoigu concluded.