US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered ten violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, ten violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace use regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by four pairs of F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

In the reported period, the center also registered four violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to drone flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

Apart from that, officers of the Russian reconciliation center carried out a humanitarian mission in the settlement of Al-Is of the Aleppo province, distributing 300 sets of food weighting 2.9 metric tons in total.