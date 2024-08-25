Israeli military bases intact during Hezbollah attack — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. Hezbollah has failed to hit Israeli military bases during its attack, Anna Ukolova, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told TASS.

"No strikes on army bases were reported," she said.

According to Ukolova, "not a single drone or missile has reached the Glilot base."

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the Hezbollah attack targeted Israel’s Glilot military base near Tel Aviv.

Ukolova told TASS earlier in the day that the Israeli military had prevented Hezbollah’s massive strike on Israel on August 25. In her words, the damage done by Hezbollah’s night attack was minimal. The radicals "are seeking to demonstrate that the strike [on Israel] was successful," she said, adding that what matters is the reality but not words.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday that the Israeli army had intercepted all of the drones launched by Hezbollah at a "strategic target" in central Israel. Netanyahu said that Israel is "striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows" and warned that this "is not the end of the story."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported earlier that Israeli fighter jets had attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on August 25 to thwart a potential missile attack on Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the state of emergency in the country for 48 hours. Later, more than 320 missiles were launched at Israel from Lebanon.