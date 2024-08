MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Two more Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered in the Kursk area, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

Earlier, he reported that five Ukrainian militants, including a fighter of the Azov battalion (banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist) were captured in the Kursk area in two days.

"We have captives, today there are already two of them," Alaudinov said.