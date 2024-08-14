Rostec unveils counter-drone system at Army 2024 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Rostec developed and showed at the Army 2024 forum a new system to protect industrial plants, oil refineries and fuel tanks against drones, state corporation’s press service said.

"SIBER Holding of Rostec has for the first showed the new RT-BVS counter-drone system at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum. It is designed for protection of industrial plants, oil refineries, tank farms and other critical infrastructure facilities against drone attacks. The RT-BVS is the firmware package making possible to integrate different devices for unmanned aerial drones detection and countering in a single system. The system analyzes the air situation, displays it in real time on a 3D map and warns an operator about threat," the company said.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.