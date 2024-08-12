Background radiation at Zaporozhye nuke plant normal after drone attack, overnight fire

MELITOPOL, August 12. /TASS/. The background radiation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is normal after Ukraine's drone attack and an overnight fire, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgeniya Yashina told Rossiya-24 television.

"Everything is fine at the facility at the moment. The power plant remains non-operational. All of its six energy units remain in the cold shutdown mode. As for the cooling towers, the fire was put out last night. There was no risk of re-ignition," she said.

"The background radiation is normal both at the power plant and in the surveillance area; it remains at the natural level," Yashina added.

Asked if there was any reason for local residents to worry, she said "no."