MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Crews of Russian T-72B3M tanks destroyed mobile armored formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The Russian Armed Forces took up firing positions in tank approach routes and destroyed mobile armored groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region," the report said.

The department noted that after completing the task, tank crews change positions to prevent return fire from enemy artillery or attacks on tanks by kamikaze drones.