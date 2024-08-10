Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian units have prevented attempts by Ukrainian mobile armed groups to penetrate deep into Russian territory in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to it, units from Battlegroup North and reserves have been thwarting Ukrainian attempts to break through with army aviation and artillery near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region.

Russian aviation strikes Ukrainian reserves in Sumy Region

Russian aviation and missile troops delivered a strike on Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to it, the strike was delivered on Ukrainian personnel and hardware near Nikolayevo-Daryino, Guevo, Lyubimovka, Zeleny Shlyakh and Sverdlikovo in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian losses in Kursk Region surpass 1,100 troops, 20 tanks

The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk area have amounted up to 1,120 troops and 140 units of armored hardware, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, since the onset of combat in the Kursk area, the adversary has also lost 22 tanks, 20 armored personnel carriers, eight infantry fighting vehicles, 88 armored fighting vehicles, as well as 13 motor vehicles, 20 self-propelled missile systems, a multiple launch rocket system and six field guns.

Ukrainian army loses up to 175 troops, 10 tanks in Kursk border area in 24 hours

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 175 personnel and 36 armored units in the Kursk area in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the losses have included 10 tanks, three armored personnel carriers, two infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, three field artillery guns and a multiple launch rocket system.

Russian forces wipe out 15 mercenaries hitting stationing point in Sudzha

Russian units, using a rocket with a thermobaric warhead, delivered a strike on a stationing point of mercenaries on the southern outskirts of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, 15 foreign mercenaries have been eliminated.

Su-30SM, Su-35S fighters deliver bomb strike on Ukrainian units in Russia’s Kursk Region

The crews of Su-30SM and Su-35S fighter jets delivered a strike on Ukrainian personnel and hardware in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Having received a confirmation from reconnaissance that all targets have been eliminated, the crews successfully returned to their home base, the military agency noted.