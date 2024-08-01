Russian Navy wraps up exercises of its fleets

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has completed large-scale exercises of its fleets and the Caspian Flotilla in their operational zones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units and formations of the Russian Navy, which participated in planned exercises in the operational zones of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Caspian Flotilla, have begun to wind down their forces. In the near future, the crews of the ships, which carried out their ordered training and combat missions, will return to their permanent bases," the ministry said.

"In accordance with the available results of the missions that were assigned to the forces of the fleets and the flotilla, I believe that the goal of the exercise has been achieved. The Main Staff of the Navy will conduct a detailed analysis of the actions of surface forces, naval aviation and coastal units that were part of the comprehensive combat training," Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the ministry, the exercises involved about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, as well as more than 20,000 servicemen and civilian personnel of units and formations.

Over the course of several days, the crews of ships, naval aviation units and coastal troops of the three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla carried out more than 300 combat exercises that included practical use of weapons. This included firing anti-aircraft missiles and artillery rounds at sea-borne and air-borne training targets. As part of the exercises, the commanding staff of the fleets and the Caspian Flotilla practiced cooperation with other military, security and federal government agencies as they conducted training exercises in setting up the defense of bases, suppressing illegal activities at sea, conducting rescue at sea and other integrated activities.

The main purpose of the exercises, which were conducted under the general command of the Navy’s commander-in-chief, was to test the Navy’s chain of command, as well as the readiness of ship crews, naval aircraft units and coastal troops to carry out their designated missions.