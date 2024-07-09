Russian military provides for safe rotation of IAEA inspectors at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s military has provided for another safe rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ensured the safety of the next rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission observers at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plan," the statement reads.

"To ensure safety of the IAEA observers, the ceasefire along the route from the assigned crossing, namely, the dilapidated bridge near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye Region), was declared, which all the Russian servicemen strictly observed," the statement continued.

The Russian Defense Ministry also added in its statement: "Before the start of the [IAEA observers] movement, Russian EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] units inspected the terrain for unexploded foreign and Ukrainian munitions."

The ministry added that: "After completing the EOD reconnaissance, the Russian servicemen ensured the safe passage of the mission's observers and their transportation to the station."

IAEA experts have been working at the ZNPP since September 1, 2022. The Russian Armed Forces together with the Federal National Guard Service provided security for the rotation.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, located in the city of Energodar, has a capacity of about 6 GW and is Europe’s largest. It has been controlled by Russian troops since late February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the premises of the ZNPP itself, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).