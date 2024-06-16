US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 14 times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15, two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, seven times during the day."

According to Popov, Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and al-Hasakah governorates. Apart from that, six shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

He also said that one Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists at the position of government forces near the settlement of Nehshebba in the Latakia governorate, and one more soldier was wounded near the settlement of Ernaz in the Aleppo governorate.