Northern fleet frigate trains artillery fire in Atlantic Ocean

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Admiral Gorshkov frigate of the Northern fleet armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles trained artillery fire at an air target in the Atlantic Ocean, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate of the Northern fleet held an exercise to fire artillery guns at an air target in the Atlantic Ocean. She fired AK-192M artillery complex and Palash antiaircraft missiles at an imitated air target," it said.

The air target was imitated by an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the frigate.

"The artillery drills trained interaction of command and combat posts. I assess the actions of subordinated personnel as excellent. Everything was done exactly according to the instruction," Commander of the artillery battery of the frigate Lieutenant Captain Roman Kozlov said adding the crew displayed cohesion and readiness to engage weapons.

The Admiral Gorshkov leads a group of Northern fleet warships that sailed on a long voyage on May 17 to demonstrate the Russian flag and ensure naval presence in important areas of the distant oceanic zone. The group includes the Akademik Pashin tanker and the Nikolay Chiker rescue tug.

The frigate joined the Navy in 2018 and was upgraded in 2021 to carry Zircon missiles.