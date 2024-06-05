Russian warplanes deliver strikes on five militant hideouts in Syrian mountains — DM

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on five militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous regions of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed five hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-access areas of the El-Amor mountain ridge in the Homs Governorate and El-Bishri in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

In his words, Russian and Syrian forces have been conducting joint reconnaissance operations in mountainous regions of Syria’s Homs, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces.