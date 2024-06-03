Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Homs governorates

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck bases of terrorists from the US-controlled al-Tanf area in Syria’s Homs and Deir ez-Zor governorates, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"On June 2, the Russian aerospace forces destroyed places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate and the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said.

According to Popov, Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates. Apart from that, six shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

He also said that eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours. In all, there were 97 such cases in May.

Apart from that, in his words, the coalition’s F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, as well as A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, twelve times during the day. A total of 233 such violations were reported in the al-Tanf area in May, he added.