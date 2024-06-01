Russian battlegroup wipes out six Ukrainian depots near Kherson in past day — governor

GENICHESK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian troops attacked Ukrainian units near the Kherson segment of the line of engagement over the past day, causing the enemy to sustain roughly 50 casualties, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The Battlegroup Dnepr delivered several powerful strikes on the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 141st Infantry Brigade, and the 35th Naval Infantry Brigade (of the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) near Nesteryanka, Novoandreyevka and Tyaginka, destroying six materiel reserve depots," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among other targets, Russian forces destroyed 36 drones, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 47 observation posts, he added.