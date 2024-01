MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. A new 5.45mm machine gun, designed for the Russian armed forces, is fully ready and about to enter state trials, a source in Russia’s defense industry has told TASS.

"The new machine gun was designed by a major domestic arms maker. It is fully ready and is about to enter state trials," the source said.

He added that apart from the standard 5.45mm version, it is also planned to design export versions for NATO-standard 7.62mm and 5.56mm ammunition.