US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace three times in past day

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area three times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"A pair of F-16 fighter jets, as well as one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, three times during the day," he said.

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.