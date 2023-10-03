Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says 191 servicemen killed during operation in Karabakh

BAKU, October 3. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has updated the list of servicemen who died during the anti-terrorist operations in Karabakh on September 19-20.

According to the updated list published on the website of the Defense Ministry, 191 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army died during the operation. Initially, it was reported that 180 servicemen were killed, the identity of 11 servicemen was not established.

In addition, 12 Interior Ministry servicemen were killed. Five hundred and eleven soldiers were wounded. According to the Health Ministry, one civilian was killed and one civilian was wounded during the operation.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of local anti-terrorist operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time.