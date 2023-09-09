Battlegroup East repels three Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk area — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s eastern battlegroup has repulsed three Ukrainian attacks in the South Donetsk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"In the South Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East, backed by artillery, repulsed two enemy attacks near Novodonetskoye and one near Prechistovka. They destroyed: an armored fighting vehicle, cars and Ukrainian servicemen," Chekhov said, adding that an enemy attempt to attack in the Priyutnoye area was foiled, as well as an attempt to rotate units.

Chekhov added that a US M777 howitzer was destroyed, as well as mortar crews in the areas of Makarovka, Ugledar and Novomikhailovka.