MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have suffered 100 casualties in the battle in which Russian troops liberated Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), and six more fighters surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"During combat operations, servicemen of Battlegroup Zapad (West) gained control of eleven strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy’s losses amounted to more than 100 troops, and six militants surrendered," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the battle in the Kupyansk area, during which the troops of Battlegroup West liberated Novoselovskoye. The drone footage shows how the Russian Armed Forces are pounding the facilities occupied by Ukrainian servicemen, as well as the destruction of an enemy group.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, reported that the settlement had been liberated.