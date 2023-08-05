Russian artillery destroys control center of Ukrainian UAVs in area of Novodonetsk

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed the Ukrainian control center for unmanned aircraft in the Novodonetsk region, Oleg Chekhov, head of the press center of the battlegroup Vostok, told TASS.

"Rocket-launching artillery fire destroyed the command post for unmanned aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Novodonetsk region and the Msta-B towed howitzer in the Novoivanovka region," he said.

Chekhov also noted that howitzer artillery fire destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station west of Zolotaya Niva, a mortar crew of the Ukrainian armed forces northwest of Novodonetsk, and a grenade launcher crew north of Urozhaynoye.

He also said that Russia’s Lancet drones destroyed two Ukrainian Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Lancet loitering ammunition destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers in the areas northwest of Ravnopol and Velyka Novoselka," he said.