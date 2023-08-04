US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 28 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace 28 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called US-led international anti-terrorist coalition continue to create dangerous situation in the sky over Syria, infringing upon Syria’s airspace and violating deconfliction protocols. Eleven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours," he said.

According to Kulit, the number of violations of Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, is growing. "Thus, during the day, 17 such violations by one pair of the coalition’s F-16, five pairs of F-35 and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, as well as by two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles were reported," he said.