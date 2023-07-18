Kiev used grain corridors for military purposes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Ukraine used the corridors set up within the grain deal framework for military purposes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, answering a question about whether Kiev could have used them to attack the Crimean Bridge on July 17.

"I will not say anything specific in this regard. But you know that our military has repeatedly said that Ukraine used the grain corridors for combat purposes," Peskov said.

On Monday night, two Ukrainian surface drones were used in a terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, the information center of the National Antiterrorist Committee told TASS earlier.