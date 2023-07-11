Russia-China talks do not broach subject of nuke use in special op — senior MP

BEIJING, July 11. /TASS/. The topic of the possible use of nuclear weapons during the course of the special military operation in Ukraine has never been raised in talks between Russia and China, since they trust each other on these matters, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federal Council (upper parliament house), said on Tuesday.

"This topic doesn’t appear on the negotiating track between Russia and China. Those who deliberately inflate it in the information space are simply indulging in dirty tricks to instigate another wave of Russophobia and drag China into the fray. This topic did not appear, does not appear and cannot appear," she said when asked by TASS whether the Chinese side expressed any concern over the risks of the use of nuclear weapons during the special military operation.

"Russia and China are nuclear powers and we have always been highly responsible about this status. And we have always acted in strict compliance with international law and international agreements. In this sense, we unconditionally trust each other," she added.

The Russian parliamentary delegation is visiting China at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (the country's top legislative body). During the visit, Matviyenko met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.