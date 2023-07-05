Belarus taking reciprocal measures in response to threats to its sovereignty — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 5. /TASS/. Belarus is taking reciprocal measures in response to military and economic threats to its sovereignty, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"These are reciprocal measures aimed at defending our state sovereignty, without which there would be neither peace nor the Belarusian nation as such. In our history, we’ve encountered this several times before," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying at a ceremony for graduates of military universities.

The Belarusian president noted that currently, "in addition to economic diktat and political and informational pressure," Minsk is encountering acts of incitement on its external borders, such as "externally inspired attempts at terrorist activity within the country." He stressed that Belarus is responding to such actions accordingly and continues to fine-tune its system of national and, above all, military security.